Disney Cruise Lines to sail from New Orleans in 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - For the first time, Disney Cruise Lines will set sail from New Orleans.
The company announced Thursday that it will embark from the Big Easy to Caribbean and Bahamian destinations starting in 2020.
The first voyage is set for Feb. 14, 2020 - a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise aboard the 2,700-passenger Disney Wonder. Ports of call include Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. The trip also incorporates three days at sea.
Bookings for the cruises from New Orleans will be available starting Thursday, Oct. 4.
Disney's other offerings will include four- and six-night Western Caribbean sailings; a seven-night Bahamian cruise and a 14-night Panama Canal Voyage that will go from Feb. 7-March 6.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- USA administration addresses student suspension, nooses found in tree
- $4.1 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Saraland
- Mobile Police make arrest after series of burglaries on Government Blvd.
- "Prichard Love" donation drive and vigil for Eight Mile fire victims happening today
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Clinton to campaign with Gillum in Florida
- New penalties for animal abusers take effect Monday in Florida
- Mary Rice trial continues with law enforcement testimonies
- BREAKING: One person killed in overnight crash in Pensacola