Democrats to hold series of hearings this week regarding Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "case closed." But Democrats are just getting started with Robert Mueller .
House Democrats have scheduled a series of hearings this coming week on the special counsel's report. They're intensifying their focus on the Russia probe and picking up the pace on an investigative path that some hope leads to impeachment of the president.
The Democrats are trying to draw the public's attention to the allegations that Trump sought to obstruct a federal investigation , and they want to highlight his campaign's contacts with Russia during the 2016 election.
And they'll lay the groundwork for an appearance from Mueller himself, despite his stated desire to avoid the spotlight .
The hearings will focus on the two main topics of Mueller's report , obstruction of justice and Russian election interference.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Fraud Fighters: Scam calls
- Faith Time: Preaching in South Africa
- MCSO looking for "wee little man"
- Alabama Power to close nearly half of all business offices statewide
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- MISSING: ECSO search for 49-year old man
- Escaped Arkansas inmate captured in Santa Rosa County
- Firefighter suffers broken arm in power plant fire
- Man shot in Cantonment drive-by shooting dies