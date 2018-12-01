Couple trying to get married forced to prove New Mexico is a state

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - One New Mexico couple recently had a face-in-palm moment when applying for a marriage license in Washington D.C.

Gavin Clarkson, a candidate for secretary of state, and resident of Las Cruces went to the District of Columbia Courts Marriage Bureau last month with his fiance to apply for a marriage license.

However, the clerk refused Clarkson's New Mexico driver's license thinking he was from out of the country.

She then requested Clarkson provide an international passport to complete the paperwork.

In a post on Facebook, Clarkson stated, "You know you are from flyover country when you are applying for a marriage license, give them your New Mexico driver's license and they come back and say 'my supervisor says we cannot accept international driver's license. Do you have a New Mexico passport?' They went back to a supervisor to check if New Mexico was a state... TWICE!"

Clarkson told the Las Cruces-Sun News that after about 20 minutes the clerk apologized and the situation was resolved.

Clarkson says he and his wife Marina see the humor in the situation.