College-bound students can now apply for FAFSA via mobile app
(WFLA/CNN) – Monday is the first-day college-bound students can apply for FAFSA.
This year, the free application for federal student aid is going mobile and making the process easier than ever.
According to the National College Access Network, only 61 percent of high school students apply, leaving more than $24 billion in state and federal aid on the table.
This year, the Education Department is making the process a lot smoother.
The form is now available through the brand new “My Student Aid” app.
The FAFSA website is also sporting a new mobile-friendly design that’s easier to use on a smartphone or tablet.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the number of questions.
You can still expect to answer all 100 of them.
However, the Department of Education says it has arranged them differently to help you navigate through the website.
Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so experts recommend you submit the form as early as possible.
Current and prospective college students have until the last day of the academic year to submit their FAFSA.
