National

Coca-Cola raising prices due to tariffs

Posted: Jul 28, 2018 10:08 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2018 10:09 AM CDT

(WTNH) - Coca-Cola is raising their prices in response to new tariffs.

The company told the Wall Street Journal (https://on.wsj.com/2mJjrik) that the price hik is meant to compensate for increases in delivery costs and metal prices. 

This comes after President Donald Trump imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this year. 

Tariffs on steel and aluminum are having an impact on companies including Whirlpool, GM, Ford and Fiat-Chrysler. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center