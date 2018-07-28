Coca-Cola raising prices due to tariffs
(WTNH) - Coca-Cola is raising their prices in response to new tariffs.
The company told the Wall Street Journal (https://on.wsj.com/2mJjrik) that the price hik is meant to compensate for increases in delivery costs and metal prices.
This comes after President Donald Trump imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this year.
Tariffs on steel and aluminum are having an impact on companies including Whirlpool, GM, Ford and Fiat-Chrysler.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
