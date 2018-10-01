Chipotle testing new loyalty program

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 25: A sign marks the location of a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chipotle stock fell more than 14 percent today after a weak 3Q earnings . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CNN Newsource/WFLA) – If you love Chipotle, you’ll love this.

The company just debuted a program that offers customers perks with every purchase.

It’s called Chipotle Rewards.

The program gives customers points for every dollar they spend.

Each dollar spent is worth 10 points.

After 1,250 points, customers get a free entrée.

The first three cities to try it are Phoenix, Kansas City and Columbus, Ohio.

Customers can sign up through the Chipotle app or website.

