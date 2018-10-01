Chipotle testing new loyalty program
(CNN Newsource/WFLA) – If you love Chipotle, you’ll love this.
The company just debuted a program that offers customers perks with every purchase.
It’s called Chipotle Rewards.
The program gives customers points for every dollar they spend.
Each dollar spent is worth 10 points.
After 1,250 points, customers get a free entrée.
The first three cities to try it are Phoenix, Kansas City and Columbus, Ohio.
Customers can sign up through the Chipotle app or website.
