Chief: Milwaukee police officer fatally shot

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Latest on a Milwaukee police officer who was shot (all times local):



6:45 p.m.



The Milwaukee police chief has confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.



Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer's death at a briefing Wednesday evening. Morales says the officer, a 17-year police veteran, was also a friend of his.



It's the second Milwaukee police officer to die in the line of duty in nearly two months. Another officer was killed when the squad car he was in crashed during a pursuit in June.