CDC: Puppies could be to blame for drug-resistant infections Video

(CNN) -A nationwide outbreak stemming from pet adoptions has caused more than one-hundred people to fall ill. Puppies. Cute, soft, loveable, innocent little puppies. They're what the CDC says caused more than one-hundred people to get sick in at least 18 states. The cause, campylobacter (cam-pih-low-back-ter) bacteria. It's a common bacteria that can trigger diarrhea, stomach pains and fever.

The major problem is it's often resistant to antibiotics. A CDC investigation found that puppies from six pet store chains from January 2017 through February 2018 caused the outbreak.

No deaths have been reported. But at least 26 people have been hospitalized. Samples taken from each patient showed the bacteria was resistant to all antibiotics used to treat it.

Most people can usually recover from campylobacter bacteria infection in about five days without treatment. 99-percent of the patients observed by the CDC say they had direct contact with a dog. 95 -percent say what they touched was a pet store puppy, most of which had been treated with antibiotics themselves.

Despite all of this the CDC says just use common sense when you're around new animals.

Wash or sanitize your hands before and after handling them.

But definitely don't think twice about bringing your new best friend home.