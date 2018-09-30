California is 1st state to require women on corporate boards

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during an event at the National Press Club April 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Gov. Brown participated in a National Press Club Newsmaker Program to answer questions from members of the media. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors.



Gov. Jerry Brown approved the legislation Sunday that forces changes at California-based corporations by 2020. Some European countries already require corporate boards to include women.



A fourth of publicly held corporations with headquarters in California don't have any women on their boards of directors.



State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson says having more women on boards will make companies more successful. The Santa Barbara Democrat authored the measure.



The California Chamber of Commerce has argued that the composition of corporate boards should be determined internally, not mandated by government. The chamber says the new law will prioritize gender over other aspects of diversity.

