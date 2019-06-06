Cadet killed, multiple injured in crash at West Point training site
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — West Point officials say one cadet was killed and 22 people were injured when a vehicle they were riding in for summer training overturned.
The U.S. Military Academy says the vehicle overturned on a dirt road at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Twenty cadets and two soldiers on the light medium tactical vehicle were injured.
Lieutenant Col. Christopher Ophardt could not provide the severity of the injuries or the name of cadet who died.
The accident occurred near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place.
Ophardt says the investigation of the cause of the single-vehicle accident was continuing.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
The Latest: R. Kelly pleads not guilty
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
It's the greatest: Ali's training...
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Saturday
- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Large fire burns at Heron Lakes Country Club
- Confirmed Chickasaw tornado knocks roof off Ransom Ministries
- Man shot with pellet gun on Williams Street
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Escaped Arkansas inmate captured in Santa Rosa County
- Firefighter suffers broken arm in power plant fire
- Man shot in Cantonment drive-by shooting dies
- Niceville-Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce warns residents of scam