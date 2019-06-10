National

Buffalo wing-flavored ice cream? It's a thing

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:19 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:19 AM CDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - An ice cream shop in New York rolled out a hot new flavor over the weekend- emphasis on HOT. 

"Medium, Extra Creamy" is a wing sauce ice cream. It was released at Lake Effect's scoop shops in Lockport and Buffalo on Saturday. 

"We are known for outrageous flavors and pushing the envelope, so this time we decided to put a hardcore Buffalo spin on it," Lake Effect said in a Facebook post

The ice cream is made with Frank's Red Hot and is very hot, the post added. 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center