Buffalo wing-flavored ice cream? It's a thing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - An ice cream shop in New York rolled out a hot new flavor over the weekend- emphasis on HOT.

"Medium, Extra Creamy" is a wing sauce ice cream. It was released at Lake Effect's scoop shops in Lockport and Buffalo on Saturday.

"We are known for outrageous flavors and pushing the envelope, so this time we decided to put a hardcore Buffalo spin on it," Lake Effect said in a Facebook post.

The ice cream is made with Frank's Red Hot and is very hot, the post added.