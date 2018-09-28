Bottoms Up! It's National Drink Beer Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WCMH/CNN) - It's been one long, hard week and you made it to Friday!

But if that's not enough to motivate you to indulge in a cold one today, maybe this will convince you- It's National Drink Beer Day!

Beer is the world's most popular adult beverage.

While many still guzzle the famous brands like Pabst, Schlitz, Miller and Budweiser, craft beer has transcended hipsters and connoisseurs and become big business.

The Craft Brewers Association says the industry contributed $55.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2014. Craft brewers provide 424,000 jobs in the United States.

TOP 25 BEER-LOVING STATES(Ranked by the percentage of people who choose beer as their top drink to enjoy with friends at a bar or other social venue)