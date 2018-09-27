Body found during search for missing 6-year-old with autism Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WFLA) -- A body believed to be that of a missing North Carolina boy with autism has been found, according to the FBI in Charlotte.

With heavy hearts we announce a body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found at approximately 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia. Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing. — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 27, 2018

Maddox Ritch, who has autism, disappeared in broad daylight at Rankin Lake Park, which is about 20 miles west of Charlotte.

His father, Ian Ritch, told police his son started sprinting roughly 25 to 30 feet ahead of him and disappeared from view.

"I feel guilty for letting him get so far ahead of me," Ian Ritch said. "As soon as I got to the point where I couldn’t see him anymore, I started panicking."

Ian said Maddox has diabetes and neuropathy in his feet, making it difficult for him to run.

Multiple agencies, including local state and federal investigators, combed the area with helicopters, drones and police dogs, but the child was nowhere to be found.

On Thursday, officials said a body was found about a mile or two from the park. His parents have been notified, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.