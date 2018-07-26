National

Blue Bell's newest flavor 'tastes like summer'

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 04:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 04:45 PM CDT

(KRQE) -- It may be hot outside, but Blue Bell has released its new flavor of ice cream that the company says tastes like summer.

The Key Lime Mango Tart is blended with graham cracker crust pieces and has a mango sauce swirl. 

The limited-edition ice cream is available in half-gallon and pint sizes starting Thursday. 

July is National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell has been celebrating by releasing new and old flavors.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center