Blue Bell's newest flavor 'tastes like summer'
(KRQE) -- It may be hot outside, but Blue Bell has released its new flavor of ice cream that the company says tastes like summer.
The Key Lime Mango Tart is blended with graham cracker crust pieces and has a mango sauce swirl.
The limited-edition ice cream is available in half-gallon and pint sizes starting Thursday.
July is National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell has been celebrating by releasing new and old flavors.
