Baby's death is second hot car fatality in Florida Friday

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) -- A baby has died after being pulled out of a hot car in Florida.

It happened Friday night at a gas station in the city of Sanford, just north of Orlando, WESH reports.

The 1-year-old girl was found and taken to a hospital where she died.

This is the second heat-related death of a child in the Orlando Metro area on the same day.

On Friday afternoon, a 4-year-old was found unconscious in a locked car outside a school, according to a report from WESH.

The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.