Baby's death is second hot car fatality in Florida Friday
SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) -- A baby has died after being pulled out of a hot car in Florida.
It happened Friday night at a gas station in the city of Sanford, just north of Orlando, WESH reports.
The 1-year-old girl was found and taken to a hospital where she died.
This is the second heat-related death of a child in the Orlando Metro area on the same day.
On Friday afternoon, a 4-year-old was found unconscious in a locked car outside a school, according to a report from WESH.
The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
- Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash