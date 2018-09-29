National

Baby's death is second hot car fatality in Florida Friday

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) -- A baby has died after being pulled out of a hot car in Florida. 

It happened Friday night at a gas station in the city of Sanford, just north of Orlando, WESH reports

The 1-year-old girl was found and taken to a hospital where she died. 

This is the second heat-related death of a child in the Orlando Metro area on the same day. 

On Friday afternoon, a 4-year-old was found unconscious in a locked car outside a school, according to a report from WESH. 

The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

 

