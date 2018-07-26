Arizona Trooper killed, another injured in confrontation with suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona's public safety director says the suspect in the killing of a state trooper and the wounding of another somehow managed to get the gun of one of the two troopers.



Col. Frank Milstead says the unidentified man used the gun to shoot both troopers late Wednesday night along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.



The trooper who died was a rookie still in training who graduated from the Arizona Department of Public Safety's academy in May.



Milstead did not say whether the suspect got the gun of that trooper or the trooper who was wounded.



He spoke early Thursday morning outside a hospital where the troopers were taken.



Col. Frank Milstead says the trooper killed late Wednesday night, Tyler Endenhofer (Ee'-den-hoff-er), graduated from the Department of Public Safety academy in May.



Milstead said motorists on Interstate 10 reported a man was throwing things at vehicles and that a fight began when troopers made contact with the suspect.



Department spokesman Raul Garcia says the wounded trooper was treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound and released.



The suspect was taken into custody but Garcia did not identify him.



Garcia says a third trooper was also injured but not from a gunshot.