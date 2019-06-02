National

Apple is expected to kill revolutionary iTunes app after 18 years

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 08:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 08:46 PM CDT

(KXAN) — All tech eyes will be on Apple Monday to see what the company announces at its annual World Wide Developers Conference.

Executives typically use the multi-day event to unveil new iterations of its IOS operating system for iPhone, iPad and iPod devices.

At the conference, Apple is expected to finally kill its 18-year-old iTunes platform.

The company has already created separate apps for music and video content — things for which the app once served as a giant resource. 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center