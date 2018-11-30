Anchorage residents say quake was worst in years LIVE Video Video Video Video

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on the earthquake in Alaska (all times local):



9:20 a.m.



Anchorage lawyer Justin Capp says he was getting ready for work when he felt the shaking start.



He grabbed on to the doorframe in the hallway and the door slammed into his hands, scraping his fingers and hand.



Capp says he's lived in Anchorage eight years and that Tuesday's quake was the worst he had experienced.



Another lawyer, Hank Graper, was driving when the quake struck. He first thought his vehicle had a flat tire, then thought it was exploding. He realized it was an earthquake after he saw traffic poles swaying.



Graper called it the most "violent" earthquake he's experience in his 20 years in Anchorage.



The U.S. Geological Survey initially said it was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and later boosted the magnitude to 7.0



___



8:55 a.m.



The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska following an earthquake that rocked buildings in downtown Anchorage.



The center said Friday that the warning was in effect for parts of the state's Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai peninsula.



The warning means tsunami waves are expected.



The U.S. Geological Survey initially said it was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and then reduced that to 6.6.



The quake was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Alaska's largest city.



___



8:45 a.m.



A 6.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Alaska's largest city.



An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.



People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

