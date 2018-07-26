American Airlines will allow carry-on luggage on cheapest flights
FORT WORTH, TX (WCMH) -- American Airlines is allowing customers on its cheapest flights to carry on a bag, the company announced Thursday.
The change will be effective Sept. 5, 2018, according to American Airlines. Passengers flying Basic Economy to all destinations will be allowed one free carry-on in addition to their personal item. Until then, basic economy fare rules will continue to apply; passengers will be allowed only one personal item.
“Basic Economy is working well in the markets where we offer it, and we continue to see more than 60 percent of customers buy up to Main Cabin when offered a choice,” said President Robert Isom in a news release. “Removing the bag restriction will make Basic Economy more competitive, allowing us to offer this low-fare product to more customers.”
Previous
Police: Mom arrested for spraying...
Next
Lego introduces 6,000 piece Harry...
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Seeing BP money at work: Officials tour restoration projects in D'Olive Watershed
- UPDATE: More families come forward with reports of kids receiving sleep aids at Camp Beckwith
- First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley
- Bond set in deadly boat crash
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman hit by car, driver fled
- Pensacola Police take extra step to protect K9
- World's Only Four-headed Pindo Palm Tree Removed from Florida park
- Plane lands on belly at Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview