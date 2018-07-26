American Airlines will allow carry-on luggage on cheapest flights

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

FORT WORTH, TX (WCMH) -- American Airlines is allowing customers on its cheapest flights to carry on a bag, the company announced Thursday.

The change will be effective Sept. 5, 2018, according to American Airlines. Passengers flying Basic Economy to all destinations will be allowed one free carry-on in addition to their personal item. Until then, basic economy fare rules will continue to apply; passengers will be allowed only one personal item.

“Basic Economy is working well in the markets where we offer it, and we continue to see more than 60 percent of customers buy up to Main Cabin when offered a choice,” said President Robert Isom in a news release. “Removing the bag restriction will make Basic Economy more competitive, allowing us to offer this low-fare product to more customers.”