AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Authorities say the teen was with his father, not in the car

ATKINS, Ark. - In an AMBER ALERT update, 14-year-old Michael Brown has been found safe with his father in Fayetteville, according to authorities.

Authorities say the teen was never with his uncle, and it is unknown why the uncle made the accusations.

Atkins Police have identified the suspect who stole the vehicle from Fort Smith as Eldin Burdern, he is in custody.

Update:

FORT SMITH, Ark. - In an Amber Alert update, authorities say the suspect and vehicle have been located.

Fort Smith Police say 14-year-old Michael Brown, who was asleep inside the vehicle, is still missing.

Atkins Police say the stolen vehicle was found at the VP gas station on Church Street.

Authorities have not release any further details.

Original story:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) - Police are searching for a car that's been reported stolen while a teenager slept in the backseat.

An Amber Alert has been issued for teen pictured.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Sally Ann Market & Liquors on North Greenwood Avenue.

Police say the teen is a 14-year-old boy. The suspect is seen in the attached photo.

The stolen car is described as a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with an Arkansas tag of 426 XFH.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department.