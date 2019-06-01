Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed, multiple injured; suspect also dead Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/AP) --

9:50 p.m. — Police Chief Jim Cervera says another victim has been pronounced dead. 12 people, as well as the gunman, have been confirmed deceased in total following today’s mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Police say the victims of a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center were found on three floors and one victim was shot in car outside the building. Multiple people are still injured and at local hospitals.

The suspect, who was a Virginia Beach city employee with access to the building, was reloading his weapon, a .45 caliber handgun with a suppressor and an extended magazine, when he shot following a gun battle with police. Cervera said authorities are in the process of identifying victims so they can make notifications to their families. He said police received the initial call for the shooting shortly after 4 p.m.

Cervera says city emergency officials had trained extensively and are “highly qualified” in the event of an active shooter.

9:20 p.m. The mayors of fellow Hampton Roads cities are sending their condolences to their neighbors in Virginia Beach. Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Chesapeake Mayor Rick West both released statements after the shooting.

Today’s heartbreaking tragedy has spread grief throughout the region.



The latest as of 8:46 p.m. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who represents Virginia Beach, was being briefed on the shooting before a 9:30 p.m. press conference and released a statement: “This is a day that will change Virginia Beach forever. I grieve for those who lost their lives, their families, and everyone who loved them. I wish a speedy recovery to all who are injured, and I thank the first responders, medical personnel, and law enforcement for their invaluable bravery and service. Now is the time for healing, coming together, and determining ways to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.” 8:40 p.m. First responders are using Princess Anne Middle School as a way to reunite survivors with their families and loved ones following Friday’s shooting. 8:33 p.m. — The Municipal Center shooting happened just about a month after the Pharrell Williams-led Something in the Water festival, which was seen as a major success for the region, bringing people from all backgrounds together for a weekend of music and culture at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

6:55 p.m. -- Police say 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.



Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.



Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.

6:06 p.m. — The shooting suspect is dead, a Virginia Beach police source tells WAVY’s Jason Marks. Multiple victims are also feared dead after the shooting.

5:56 p.m. — Sentara has updated the number of patients in connection to the shooting to six. Five are at Sentara Virginia Beach and one patient at Sentara Princess Anne is being picked up by Nightingale for transfer to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

5:49 p.m. — WAVY’s Andy Fox reports several people are feared dead, according to a City Hall source. There’s been no official word on fatalities from police at this time.

5:46 p.m. — Virginia Beach sources tell WAVY’s Jason Marks that a police officer was shot, but is expected to be OK. The public works building (building 2) has been cleared, authorities say.

5:38 p.m. — Police are searching the complex building by building. A courthouse employee says she was visibly shaken after hearing gunshots in the building.

5:25 p.m. — Sentara now says three patients have been taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one person was taken to Sentara Princess Anne.

WAVY’s Jason Marks says city sources told him at least one person is dead and at least six injured in the shooting. Police have yet to officially confirm those numbers.

Mayor Bobby Dyer is heading to the area and Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera is expected to give live updates soon.

5:24 p.m. — Governor Ralph Northam says his team is actively monitoring the situation.

5:14 p.m. — Sentara officials confirm one patient is at Sentara Princess Anne and another was taken to Virginia Beach General. Nightingale air ambulance is also at the scene. The FBI has joined Virginia Beach authorities to secure the scene.

4:51 p.m. Virginia Beach police say they believe there’s only one shooter, and that person has been taken into custody. They say multiple people have been injured. There’s no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries at this time.

Nearby Sentara Princess Anne Hospital has been placed on lockdown in the meantime. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Stay with WAVY for updates.

The latest as of 4:42 P.M. — City Manager Dave Hansen confirmed there is an active shooter situation at the Municipal Center. He says the suspect hasn’t been apprehended, and he’s seen people coming out of the city’s public utilities department in need of medical treatment.

As WAVY’s Tamara Scott was reporting live, an injured person was being carrying in the back of a car surrounding by police, heading toward an ambulance. Moments later, two other victims were being carried in the back of a pickup truck.

ORIGINAL STORY --Authorities are responding to a possible active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

Tonya Pierce with Virginia Beach police says there’s is an active scene at building 2 at the center off of Nimmo Parkway.

An employee who works in the building told WAVY’s Tamara Scott that he and several other people were able to safely leave the building after reports of an active shooter. He says he found a woman inside a stairwell covered in blood.

Multiple police units have responded. The center is next to both the Virginia Police Department headquarters and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, as well as several other government buildings.

There no other details at the moment, but WAVY’s Tamara Scott is at the scene. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.