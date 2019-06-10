4.0 earthquake hits near Cleveland
CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake has been reported near Cleveland.
According to the USGS, a 4.0 earthquake took place just northwest of Eastlake.
The USGS says residents could have felt shaking from the earthquake as far east as Jefferson and as far west as Elyria.
The USGS says there is low likelihood of any casualties or damage due to the earthquake.
