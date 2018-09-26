3rd Woman Accuses Kavanaugh of Sexual Misconduct
Washington, DC (CNN) - Another woman is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
Julie Swetnick says she saw Kavanaugh at numerous parties in the early 80's, when Kavanaugh was in high school. She says he drank heavily and engaged in abusive and aggressive behavior towards girls. Swetnick says Kavanaugh would push his body against females without their consent and try to remove their clothes.
Under penalty of perjury, Swetnick made the allegations in a sworn statement to the senate judiciary committee.
It comes a day before Kavanaugh is set to appear before the committee to answer allegations from another woman, Christine Blasey Ford. Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in high school. She will also speak to the committee Thursday.
Mark judge, who Ford says witnessed the attack, denies it happened and denies Swetnick's allegations.
