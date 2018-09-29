37 cats found locked in U-Haul truck in Holiday, woman arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via Pasco County Sheriff's Office

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) - Deputies arrested a Holiday woman on Saturday after 37 cats were found locked in a U-Haul truck.

The Pasco sheriff's office responded to a home on Dixie Garden Loop after receiving several complaints from neighbors.

Responding deputies found a U-Haul truck with 37 cats inside the locked storage compartment.

The sheriff's office spokesman says the cats were caged without food, water or air conditioning. They were also found sitting in their own feces, according to a news release.

Deputies who helped unload the U-Haul say cats were also found under furniture and in cages stacked to the roof of the truck.

Karen Tuttle-Kunnmann, 61, was arrested and is facing at least 37 animal cruelty charges.

Animal control has not yet released information on the condition of the cats that were removed from the truck.