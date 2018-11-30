3 escape massive Arizona mansion fire

CHANDLER, Arizona (WFLA) - Three people escaped from a burning mansion after a massive fire broke out early Thursday morning in an upscale Arizona community.

Huge flames could be seen shooting from the 12,000 sq. ft. home two hours after firefighters began battling the flames.

Local new organizations reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m.

The fire destroyed the mansion and also caused the roof to collapse. The blaze has not spread to nearby homes as of this writing.

The mansion is valued at $2.5 million according to the local property appraiser’s website.

The home is in the Oakwood Hills community of Chandler Arizona, which is located southeast of Phoenix.

