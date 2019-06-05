3 deer trap woman in apartment after crashing through window
DECATUR, Ind. (AP) -- Police rescued an Indiana woman after three deer crashed through a window, trapping her inside her apartment with the skittish animals.
Decatur police say the 74-year-old woman was in her retirement home apartment Tuesday night when the deer crashed through a bedroom window.
The woman called 911. Officers found her trapped on her living room couch, with her walker knocked over, as one deer jumped about the room.
Sgt. Kevin Gerber says an officer shielded the woman after that deer knocked her over.
Gerber says officers subdued and removed one deer. He says two others that ended up in a bathroom were tranquilized and released.
He says the woman wasn't injured and "was amazingly calm" during her ordeal, but the deer heavily damaged her apartment.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Country club GM optimistic Heron Lakes will bounce back
- Small white dog saved from house fire on North Ann Street
- Saraland PD: Loud noises Monday for pipeline project
- Fraud Fighters: Scam calls
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 eastbound
- Biker Dad: Thunder rolls for rider killed by alleged DUI driver
- Annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Saturday
- Autopsy confirms Gulf Shores man drowned in Lake Shelby
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- UPDATE: Missing 49-year old man found
- Escaped Arkansas inmate captured in Santa Rosa County
- Firefighter suffers broken arm in power plant fire
- Man shot in Cantonment drive-by shooting dies