2 California teenagers tortured, killed during trip to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KRON) - Authorities are searching for whoever killed two San Diego teenagers and a Mexican youth in Tijuana last weekend.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the San Diego victims were 17-year-old Christopher Alexis Gomez and 18-year-old Juan Suarez-Ojeda. The Mexican youth was 17-year-old Angel Said Robles.

Relatives say the trio headed to a barbecue Friday in Ensenada, south of Tijuana, and were supposed to return that night.

They were found shot execution-style Sunday outside a Tijuana apartment complex.

A Tijuana police detective told Gomez’s family the three teens were tortured before they were killed, reports say.

The Union-Tribune reports that Jorge Alvarez, head of the Baja California Attorney General's Office in Tijuana, said Thursday that preliminary information indicated the San Diegans were familiar with the neighborhood where they were killed.

That was disputed by a relative of Gomez. Katheryn Garcia said her cousin had never been to Tijuana or Ensenada before.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the funerals.