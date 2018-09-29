14-year-old missing from Bradenton home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WFLA)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) - Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a 14-year-old girl who left her Bradenton home overnight and has not returned.

The sheriff's office says Destiny Irons got into an argument with her mother Friday night at their home on 54th Drive East. After her mother sent the teen to her room, deputies say Destiny climbed out the window. She has not returned home since.

Family members tell authorities that Destiny has run away before and is currently dealing with emotional issues.

Destiny was last seen wearing a long gray dress with a silver zipper and a flannel backpack.

Deputies say she does not have a cell phone or any other device on her that could be used to track her down. They have listed her as a missing and endangered juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 747-3011.