14-year-old missing from Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) - Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a 14-year-old girl who left her Bradenton home overnight and has not returned.
The sheriff's office says Destiny Irons got into an argument with her mother Friday night at their home on 54th Drive East. After her mother sent the teen to her room, deputies say Destiny climbed out the window. She has not returned home since.
Family members tell authorities that Destiny has run away before and is currently dealing with emotional issues.
Destiny was last seen wearing a long gray dress with a silver zipper and a flannel backpack.
Deputies say she does not have a cell phone or any other device on her that could be used to track her down. They have listed her as a missing and endangered juvenile.
Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 747-3011.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man reportedly shot outside middle school
- Ivey hasn't answered questions on views
- What's Working: Eagle Scout project goes high-tech
- Another human case: 13th West Nile Virus case reported in Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Meet Officer Braylon: Cutest school resource officer in Alabama
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash