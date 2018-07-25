14 animals found dead, some beheaded, on Texas property

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A dog rescued from a home on Private Road 914 in Williamson County on July 24, 2018. The dog is now getting checked out by the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXAN) — Dozens of animals have been found on a rural property in Texas, some of which had died and may have been beheaded, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

A total of 52 animals were found, including dogs, cats, chickens, peacocks and other birds. Of those, 14 had died.

"Four dogs and two cats were found decomposing inside the house in locked crates, the rest were deceased chickens and ducks in the backyard," the sheriff's department wrote in a release.

All were found on the same property near Jarrell, Texas. Deputies were alerted Tuesday night around 10:30pm.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it had received 38 animals from the property, including dogs, cats and birds. They still have to be assessed.

The shelter tells KXAN they are in need of donations for the influx of animals they just took in. They particularly need newspaper for the cats as well as chickens and bird feed.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One of the dogs and her puppies rescued from a home on Private Road 914 in Williamson County on July 24, 2018. The dogs are now getting checked out by the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. (KXAN Photo/Will DuPree)