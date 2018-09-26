'Tis the season for mac and cheese flavored candy canes
(WIVB) - A classic holiday treat is getting a new twist.
One company, Archie McPhee, is selling mac-and-cheese flavored candy canes.
The company claims the treat will be a favorite of picky eaters.
The description says "Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?"
You can order six cheesy canes for $4.95.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget
- Private information of nearly 800 USA students accidentally released in mass email
- USA student suspended, food service vendor employee fired following noose investigation
- Mobile County high school students participate in national teen PSA program
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Four-year old child hit by tractor, killed in Molino
- Pensacola K9 Officer gets new life-saving kit from non-profit
- Deputies arrest man after they find large amounts of drugs, cash, and a firearm
- Florida: New fishing rules on snook and redfish due to red tide