'Tis the season for mac and cheese flavored candy canes

(WIVB) - A classic holiday treat is getting a new twist.

One company, Archie McPhee, is selling mac-and-cheese flavored candy canes.

The company claims the treat will be a favorite of picky eaters.

The description says "Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?"

You can order six cheesy canes for $4.95.