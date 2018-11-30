"GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME" airing 7PM Sunday on WKRG CBS Get ready to watch Garth Brooks this weekend. On Sunday, December 2nd, 2018, WKRG / CBS is airing the tv special "GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME." [ + - ] Video

MOBILE, Ala. - Get ready to watch Garth Brooks this weekend. On Sunday, December 2nd, 2018, WKRG / CBS is airing the tv special "GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME."



(Garth Brooks) "The reason why we were called is because of the country music audience. They know they're loyal, they'll show up and they’ll respect the stadium they're in. and they were perfect. They stole the show"

Brooks is the #1 selling solo artist in U-S History. His concert tickets sold out immediately but you can watch the show here on WKRG at 7PM Central.