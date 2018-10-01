National

'Aggressive, monstrous' mosquito-pocalypse descends upon North Carolina

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 05:23 PM CDT

In the wake of Hurricane Florence, North Carolina has been hit by a blood-sucking pest outbreak as swarms of giant mosquitoes have begun attacking residents.

The mosquitoes are said to be large, aggressive, and with stripes on their legs.

According to WJW-TV, the large mosquitoes are called "Gallinippers" or "Psorophora ciliata." North Carolina State University entomologist Michael Waldvogel said they can be three times as large as average mosquitoes, likely hatched in the floodwaters after Hurricane Florence.

North Carolina resident Cassie Vadovsky posted video to her Facebook page showing a swarm of pests outside of her car.

The good news for residents is that the coming cold weather is expected to kill off the monstrous blood suckers and bring some relief from the mosquito-pocalypse.

