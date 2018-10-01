'Aggressive, monstrous' mosquito-pocalypse descends upon North Carolina

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In the wake of Hurricane Florence, North Carolina has been hit by a blood-sucking pest outbreak as swarms of giant mosquitoes have begun attacking residents.

The mosquitoes are said to be large, aggressive, and with stripes on their legs.

According to WJW-TV, the large mosquitoes are called "Gallinippers" or "Psorophora ciliata." North Carolina State University entomologist Michael Waldvogel said they can be three times as large as average mosquitoes, likely hatched in the floodwaters after Hurricane Florence.

North Carolina resident Cassie Vadovsky posted video to her Facebook page showing a swarm of pests outside of her car.

This, this is what I’m dealing with 😭 #nc#afterflorence#helpme#mosquitoplague#prayfornc Posted by Cassie Rulene Vadovsky on Wednesday, September 26, 2018

The good news for residents is that the coming cold weather is expected to kill off the monstrous blood suckers and bring some relief from the mosquito-pocalypse.