$17M diamond-encrusted gold heels are most expensive shoes in world
(CNN/KAMR) -- Just because the shoe fits doesn't mean you can afford it.
Especially if it's this pair of $17 million heels.
The "Passion Diamond" shoe is thought to be the most expensive in the world.
It's made of gold, leather, silk, and features 236 diamonds, with two D-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each.
Jada Dubai and passion jewelers collaborated to make this one-of-a-kind stiletto.
It's on display at the Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai.
The prototype is a women's size five and a half but custom-made shoes will be available once they're paid for.
Trending Stories
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Fairhope High School Principal "disgusted and ashamed" that vulgar song was played at football game
- Mark Your Calendar - 29th Annual Parade of Homes
- Faith Time: Sukkot
- Bikers ride to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- New laws on animal abuse, PTSD benefits take effect in Florida
- Student arrested for making threat against Catholic school
- OCSO receive reports of man on the beach with a sword
- Florida man finds cockroach in Burger King Whopper