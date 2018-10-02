$17M diamond-encrusted gold heels are most expensive shoes in world

(CNN/KAMR) -- Just because the shoe fits doesn't mean you can afford it.

Especially if it's this pair of $17 million heels.

The "Passion Diamond" shoe is thought to be the most expensive in the world.

It's made of gold, leather, silk, and features 236 diamonds, with two D-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each.

Jada Dubai and passion jewelers collaborated to make this one-of-a-kind stiletto.

It's on display at the Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai.

The prototype is a women's size five and a half but custom-made shoes will be available once they're paid for.