MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Semmes and West Mobile Friday.

The NWS in Mobile said winds from the tornado in Semmes reached 107 mph, and winds from the one in west Mobile at South Johnson Road reached 97 mph.

NWS Mobile storm survey team has found EF-1 tornado damage for an area northwest of Semmes AL Estimated peak wind: 107… Posted by US National Weather Service Mobile Alabama on Saturday, October 26, 2019