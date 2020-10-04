National Park Service photo of bison with birds on its back goes viral

National Park Service of photo of bison with birds on its back goes viral (National Park Service)

A photo of eight birds catching a ride on the back of a bison at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota is going viral on social media.

The photo was shared by the National Park Service.

Park officials say it’s not unusual for birds to ride on the backs of bison because they get to eat the bugs stuck in the animal’s fur.

The birds may also ride on the bison to pick up scattered seeds.

The unique photo has garnered 31,000 reactions, over 600 comments and 3,800 shares on the NPS Facebook page.

