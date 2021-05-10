National Guard assisting Mobile County with COVID-19 mission

Unedited Press Release

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Back in March, Gov. Kay Ivey activated the Alabama National Guard to set up COVID-19 vaccination sites in under-served and rural counties throughout the state. Members of

the National Guard have now traveled to Mobile County.

“The National Guard has sent a 10-person team to Mobile County to assist the Mobile County

Health Department in the vaccination effort,” said Major James Stallworth, who has been

embedded with MCHD for several months as the medical liaison to the Alabama National Guard.

When not serving his country and state, Stallworth is a Nurse Practitioner in Baldwin County.

Stallworth said this team will be composed of staff from both the Army and Air Force.

“This personnel was part of two original teams that covered 24 counties across the state,” Major

Stallworth said. “The eight health districts of the state will each be getting one 10-person team.”

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, welcomed the National Guard this

morning during a briefing at the Keeler Memorial Building.

“We want to declare independence from COVID-19 by the Fourth of July,” Dr. Eichold said. “The

National Guard is an important part of that effort.”

Dr. Stephanie Woods-Crawford, the Executive Director of MCHD’s Prevention & Wellness

Directorate, echoed those sentiments.

“We are so thankful to have the Guard with us,” she said. “This provides us with the opportunity

to offer more access in the community to those in need. We are honored to have them here to assist

MCHD in fulfilling our mission.”

Stallworth said the National Guard will be assisting MCHD with all things related to COVID-19.

This includes vaccinations, testing, and data entry. “We are here to augment Gov. Ivey’s directive to get more vaccines in arms,” said Capt. Jaime Braden, a Nurse Practitioner with the 187th Medical Group and leader of the National Guard team.

“We are happy to work with our civilian partners to accomplish that mission. We want to get ahead

of this disease and help Alabama return to a normal life.”

For more information on upcoming COVID-19 events, please visit www.MCHDcares.com or call

251-410-MCHD (6243).