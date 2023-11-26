FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Soccer National Championship takes place Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex.

During the event, presented by Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports and Events, the 16 best soccer teams from small universities across the country will compete for the championship title.

About the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship

This championship has been held along the Alabama Gulf Coast since 2012 and has become a holiday tradition.

“Our coastal community has embraced the NAIA over the years and loves welcoming each team, family and fan, cheering for them on and off the field,” said Michelle Russ, vice president of sales, sports and events at GSOB Sports & Events. “Many of our sponsor business leaders serve as ‘honorary coaches’ to the teams on the sidelines, in the destination during their stay and throughout the year as they stay in touch.”

All games take place at the Foley Sports Tourism Championship Stadium, with the top 16 on Monday, Nov. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 28; the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 30; the semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 2; and the championship on Monday, Dec. 4.

You can live-stream all games on the NAIA Network except for the championship game, which will be live-streamed on ESPN3.

Upcoming Public Events

The Championship Celebration begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

The Semifinalist Luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Magnolia Hall in Orange Beach.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $25 each.

About Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events

Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events is a partnership between Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf State Park, and the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

The organization is a department within GSOBT. With assistance from both cities, it works to bring quality athletic and leisure events to Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

To learn more, visit GSOBsports.com.

About the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

The Kansas City, Mo.-based National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, established in 1937, governs small athletics programs with a focus on character-driven intercollegiate sports.

More than 65,000 NAIA student-athletes annually have the opportunity to play college sports, earn over $600 million in scholarships, and compete to participate in more than 26 national championships.

To learn more, visit naia.org.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Thousands head home through Baldwin County after Thanksgiving