National Chicken Wing Day: Where to find the best deals on July 29

July 29 is the chicken wing’s turn at a national food holiday.

National Chicken Wing Day has been on the calendar since the 1970s, thanks to the town of Buffalo, NY. The day was designated as a celebration of its legendary Buffalo chicken wings.

Here’s what’s in store for chicken wing lovers in 2020:

Wingstop is hosting a music and food experience. Wingstop Wing Day features a 24-hour international DJ festival livestream, curated by DJ Jazzy Jeff (of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame).

Two-hour sets by different artists began at 12:01 EDT and continue through midnight.

Plus, you can score free wings with the code 5FREEWINGS and any qualifying purchase. One dollar from each order will also be donated to Wingstop charities.

Visit wingstopwingday.com to check out the live music sets being broadcast from the homes of famous DJs from around the world.

Buffalo Wild Wings customers can receive 6 free wings with the purchase of any size order of wings. The deal is only available for dine-in or by ordering via phone for pickup at the local sports bar.

Applebee’s has a BOGO deal for takeout and delivery orders. Customers must make their purchase online at Applebees.com or order through the official mobile app for Carside To Go or Applebee’s Delivery. Use the code WINGDAY and get two orders of chicken wings, either boneless, bone-in or one of each – all for the price of one.

Customers may choose their choice of sauce, including classic hot Buffalo, sweet Asian chili and honey BBQ. Plus, each order comes with a side of celery sticks and ranch dressing.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering a free appetizer, including wings, with any $25 purchase when customers enter promo code FREEAPP at checkout. The deal is available for takeout and delivery through BJ’s website and mobile app.

Hooters is offering customers who dine-in 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations.

Also make sure to check out your favorite local restaurants to see what deals they are offering on National Chicken Wing Day.

