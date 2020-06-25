NASCAR officials release photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega

(WJHL)- Officials with NASCAR have released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s (No. 43) garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon.

After an investigation, U.S. Attorney Jay Town and the FBI report the noose found in Wallace’s garage had been there since October 2019.

Wallace posted the following statement on his Twitter page after the FBI revealed their findings from the investigation.

NASCAR officials announced the FBI findings earlier this week.

