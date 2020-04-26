NASA team developed a ventilator tailored for coronavirus patients in 37 days

(CNN) — NASA scientists have joined the fight against COVID-19 by designing a new kind of ventilator.

Engineers at NASA’s jet propulsion lab in Pasadena came up with the innovative design in just 37 days.

It was created to free up traditional hospital ventilators which have been in short supply.

NASA engineered it so it can be built quickly using fewer parts, most of which are available in current supply chains

The rocket scientists wanted to be sure they wouldn’t interfere with the availability of parts for current ventilators.

The prototype passed a key test at Mount Sinai in New York earlier this week.

NASA is now hoping for fast-track approval of the ventilator in the coming days so it can be used to help coronavirus patients.

