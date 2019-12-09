NAS personnel return to work 3 days after mass shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla., (WKRG) — Military members and DOD car holders were able to return to NAS Pensacola Monday morning at 5 a.m. Leah King is a warehouse worker on the base and says it’s going to be really hard to go back.

“It’s just everything that happened, trying to figure out where your family members were, and trying to get a hold of them, it was really hard,” King said.

The front gate was packed with people trying to get into work this morning. Navy Boulevard was backed up. One man says he was just trying to get back to normal.

“I’m just going back to work trying to get stuff done we couldn’t get done on Friday,” he said.

King says she’s nervous about going back to work, and can’t get Friday’s shooting off her mind.

“You just want to hug everyone,” King said. “You’re just thankful all your friends and family members and everyone you know, even other people. Everyone is sad, we’re all going through this at this time.”