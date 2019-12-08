NAS Pensacola still reeling from deadly shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The mood is somber around NAS Pensacola.

Some who live on and around base say they still haven’t processed what happened Friday morning.

“Today’s been quiet, we haven’t really stepped outside much. No one really is,” said Denny Fiore, who lives on base.

Pensacola is still hurting.

“Everything going on in the world worries me right now. Because you never know what’s going to happen or when like this,” said Harrell Jackson, who lives near NAS Pensacola.

This after a gunman opened fire on the base Friday morning, killing three and injuring eight more.

“It was scary, we didn’t know exactly where it was at the time. It turns out it was decently close to the house. So the whole day was somber,” Fiore said.

The FBI has identified the shooter as Saudi National, Mohammed Alshamrani. Authorities are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting, and if it was terrorism-related.

This comes as family of some of those killed are taking to social media, to remember their heroes.

WDHN in Dothan is reporting Joshua Watson was killed in the line of duty. His family says he was shot multiple times, but managed to escape, telling the first response team where Alshamrani was. Watson’s family says he died a hero.

The Navy identified the two other victims as Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, from St. Petersburg, Fla., and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, from Richmond Hill, Ga.

Saturday night, the base was locked down to only those who needed to be on it, giving comfort to those who call NAS Pensacola home.

“NAS is always been relatively well-secured, but obviously the officers are taking a bit more time with things. Making sure everything is 100%,” Fiore said.

The Emergency Family Assistance Center is providing counseling, support and information to those affected by the shooting. You can stop in or call the fleet and family support center at 850-452-5990.