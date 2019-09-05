NAS Pensacola housing military planes in Dorian’s path

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Planes were flying in all morning Thursday at NAS Pensacola in order to escape Hurricane Dorian’s path.

There are over 50 planes coming in and most are expected to be in Pensacola by the end of the day Thursday. Most of the planes were F18’s, which are used for air defense. The planes are coming from NAS Norfolk and NAS Oceana.

“These aircrafts are very important, ” Public Affairs Officer Jason Bortz said. “They are not just important for our defense but important from a monetary standpoint. When you put them in a hurricane with wind and debris flying around an airfield, they could get damaged so it’s better to protect them and be safe.”

The pilots will be staying at NAS Pensacola for at least four days until the storm passes.