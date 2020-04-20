Nanny, licensed foster parent accused of lewd contact with minor, child porn possession

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan held a press conference Monday to address the uptick in predatory crimes online during the COVID-19 crisis.

In that, he announced the arrest of former nanny and licensed foster parent Nicole Lynn Walter, 27, who is accused of lewd and lascivious conduct with a victim under 16 and possession of obscene material.

Morgan said while executing a search warrant, investigators found child pornography that appeared to be produced inside of Walter’s home or somewhere else in Escambia County.

Morgan asked those who might have hired Walter, formerly known as Nicole Steff and Nicole Stearns, to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with any information they might have.

Contact invesigator Jeremy Horn at jahorn@escambiaso.com or at 850-436-9586.

Walter was also charged with aggravated battery on a first responder and resisting an officer.

She is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

