N95 masks stolen from West Virginia hospital

News

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- In a letter to Wheeling Hospital staff, Wheeling Hospital’s CEO, Doug Harrison stated that 40 N95 masks (2 boxes) were stolen from their Corporate Health Department.

The theft has been turned over to the Wheeling Police Department who is working with Wheeling Hospital’s Security Department to review security tapes.

Wheeling Hospital states that if the perpetrator is caught they will hold them accountable to the highest extent possible by law.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories