Mystic Mutts choose GREASE theme for parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — “GREASE: WOOF IS THE WORD” is the theme of this year’s Mystic of Mutts Revelry pet parade. Pets and their humans will stroll down the streets of Fairhope Saturday at 3 p.m., with activities kicking off at Fairhoper’s Community Park at 1 p.m. Money raised supports The Haven no-kill pet shelter that finds forever homes for homeless animals.

For information on how to register to participate or to buy t-shirts, go to https://mysticmutts.org/collections/frontpage/products/mmor-2020-t-shirt.