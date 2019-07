MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Expect some delays if you travel around Langan Park in Mobile. Starting Monday, the city will close Museum Drive between Gaillard Drive and PFC John D. New Street. That’s essentially the southern edge of Langan Municipal Park.

Museum Drive will be closed for two weeks for a drainage project. Drivers will be rerouted via Spring Hill Ave or Zeigler Blvd to Gaillard Dr.