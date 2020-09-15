Murder warrant obtained in search for Cullman stabbing death suspect

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department is searching for a man wanted in a deadly stabbing Saturday night.

Around 10:47 p.m., Cullman police responded to a call about a stabbing from Cullman Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

The victim was identified as Herndon Self Jr. of Hanceville, Ala. He was declared dead at the emergency room, police report.

At this time, police have obtained a murder warrant and are searching for the suspect in this stabbing who authorities have identified as Nathan Winston Stephens. He is 43 years old, about 180 pounds, has tattoo sleeves on both arms and has a bald head.

The stabbing happened inside of a moving vehicle after police say an argument ensued between acquaintances.

Stephens fled from the vehicle near Highway 158 and the Highway 31 intersection and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

