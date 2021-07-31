Murder suspect turns himself in to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder turns himself in to authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi. According to a late-night post from the sheriff’s department, 29-year-old Christopher Brown turned himself in late Friday night.

Authorities say Brown shot 36-year-old Nicholas Pittman to death after an argument at a home on Theriot Avenue near Latimer on July 24th. The post says the victim “went to the home to pick up his son, who lives there with his mother and Brown. The two men argued and Brown allegedly shot Pittman. Brown is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.”