Murder suspect dies in Santa Rosa County Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect was found dead in his cell Friday morning. The death of Robert Shane Lucas is under investigation, but the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says it may be a possible suicide.

Lucas is accused of killing his mother-in-law Carrie Brewer at her home on Fulva Drive in Navarre February 3rd.



In addition to first degree premeditated murder, Lucas faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, grand theft auto, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in an agency vehicle with lights and sirens activated at high speed, aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, battery upon a law enforcement officer, and resisting officer with violence.